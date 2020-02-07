First day of legal alcohol sales in Amory means big business at stores

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Sales of alcoholic beverages are now legal in the city of Amory.

Friday marked the first day of the legal sale, distribution and possession of beer, light wine and liquor within the city after a vote by residents in December.

The first day of alcohol sales in Amory meant a big business at New Mart Convenience Store.

The store is one of a handful in town where people can buy alcohol on the first day of legal sales.

Some other stores don’t have their permits yet, or have been experiencing technical glitches.

Customers at New Mart said it is all about convenience.

“We don’t have to travel to get alcohol, but better revenue for the city, will open up ,a lot more, and show people outside of Amory what Amory is all about, and will give them a reason to come through it,” said Quartez French, of Amory.

Amory’s Piggly Wiggly will not sell alcohol, because of space limitations inside the store. However, the owners of the established store recently purchased the old movie theatre.

The McGonagill family has been converting it into two commercial spaces. ‘Smokin Bros’ Barbecue will open in March.

Next door, a boutique called When Pigs Fly has already opened for business.

“Smoked meats, sit down lunches, beer, and eventually work in on drafts and stuff like that, so the wives can leave their husbands over here, they can go shop next door and get them something to drink later,” said Jarod McGonagill, of Smokin Bros. Barbecue.

Lana McGonagill is the owner of When Pigs Fly and believed alcohol sales will boost all local businesses and attract new ones.

“We are a small town and we do want to promote shop local and keep people in this town, so I’m hoping that will actually Move Amory Forward,” said McGonagill.

Amory joined several cities in the region that have voted to legalize the sale of beer, alcohol and light wine in recent months.

There are no limits on the number of restaurants and businesses that can sell alcohol, however, there are zoning regulations specifying where the businesses can be located.