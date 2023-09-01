First of month brings first rain in a while

Ashleigh Bryant,

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – With the beginning of a new month, rain showers have moved in and helped temperatures stay a bit cooler. Temperatures will take another drop on Saturday before a quick warm up next week.

FRIDAY: Showers began this afternoon around 3PM and the chance for scattered showers will continue through the evening. High school football fans may need to consider light rain gear and a towel to take into the stadiums. With heavy cloud coverage, temperatures tonight will not fall much. Low temperatures are expected to be in the lower 70s.

Post2

 

SATURDAY: As heavy cloud coverage remains, temperatures will not be able to reach as high of a peak. Across NE Mississippi, temperatures will top out in the middle 80s. College football returns on Saturday! Ole Miss kicks off at 1PM, MSU at 3PM, and Bama at 6:30PM. Luckily, by then conditions will be mostly dry and just humid. Overnight lows will maintain in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Warming back up, high temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s. Maintaining a mostly cloudy sky out of the weekend. Light rain chance continues at a 30%. Low temps continuing in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Going to keep getting hotter! High temperatures will be heating back through the low to middle 90s. In and out cloud coverage will be sticking around, with light rain chances.

Categories: Featured, Featured Weather, Local News, Weather

This content provided by:

Related

Recipe Concepts