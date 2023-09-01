First of month brings first rain in a while

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – With the beginning of a new month, rain showers have moved in and helped temperatures stay a bit cooler. Temperatures will take another drop on Saturday before a quick warm up next week.

FRIDAY: Showers began this afternoon around 3PM and the chance for scattered showers will continue through the evening. High school football fans may need to consider light rain gear and a towel to take into the stadiums. With heavy cloud coverage, temperatures tonight will not fall much. Low temperatures are expected to be in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: As heavy cloud coverage remains, temperatures will not be able to reach as high of a peak. Across NE Mississippi, temperatures will top out in the middle 80s. College football returns on Saturday! Ole Miss kicks off at 1PM, MSU at 3PM, and Bama at 6:30PM. Luckily, by then conditions will be mostly dry and just humid. Overnight lows will maintain in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Warming back up, high temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s. Maintaining a mostly cloudy sky out of the weekend. Light rain chance continues at a 30%. Low temps continuing in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Going to keep getting hotter! High temperatures will be heating back through the low to middle 90s. In and out cloud coverage will be sticking around, with light rain chances.