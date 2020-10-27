First Responders of Lowndes County participate in drills Tuesday

LOWNDES COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – First responders must be ready for any scenario, including plane crashes.

An emergency response drill was held at the Golden Triangle Regional Airport this morning.

- Advertisement -

Firefighters from the airport, Lowndes County, the city of Columbus, and Columbus Air Force Base participated.

Despite the fog in the area, first responders were able to carry on the simulation mission.

Firemen used a real-life scenario to respond to a simulated plane crash.

“To practice the response procedures that we would use in of such an incident. Traditionally, that includes people first responders from all of the communities, the three city and counties but because of COVID, today we are cutting down the exposure, and it’s just going to be from Lowndes County and the city of Columbus,” said Mike Hansey, Executive Director.

Today’s drill is a requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration.