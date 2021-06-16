First sensory garden in Mississippi opens in Choctaw County

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The only sensory garden in Mississippi made its grand opening on Tuesday.

The ribbon was cut in from the Choctaw County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

The project that was two years in the making features a landscape and walking area to stimulate all five senses.

The rehab center’s leaders say the open air can be therapeutic especially to patients with dementia.

“I know how important it is for the residents to be outside in fresh air and how wonderful it is to be able to touch the dirt. Many of these people were probably gardeners or maybe even farmers in their life before,” said Deanie Graves, Choctaw Medical Foundation. “I know how important it is for them and their families and to the staff to be able to come outside for something like this.”

The 4-County Foundation contributed 7,000 dollars to the project.