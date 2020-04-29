Flexsteel closing Starkville plant

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Furniture maker Flexsteel is closing for good in Starkville.

Employees at the Industrial Road plant have until September when the doors close.

Flexsteel is based in Iowa. That’s where company executives announced Wednesday they are shuttering the Starkville plant, along with their newest facility in Dubuque.

In a call to investors, Flexsteel reported a financial loss of more than $5 million since January.

That’s in part because of a drop in demand. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Flexsteel in Starkville employed 150 people.

Right now 45 workers are handling the backlog of orders.