Flights continue at Golden Triangle Regional Airport

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Passengers continue to travel through the Golden Triangle Regional Airport.

The Delta flights arrive three times each day at GTR. There are also morning, afternoon and early evening departures.

The staff at the airport is monitoring the CDC for updates – and continuing to do their own jobs which includes sanitizing public areas.

The safety of our passengers and our employees are our top priority. We increase the frequency of the cleaning with disinfectant. We’ve added 20 different hand sanitizers that people can reach anywhere in the airport. And, we are keeping on top of the latest activities. The big thing, we are following CDC guidelines,” said executive director at GTR Mike Hainsey.

All travelers are asked to monitor their health and practice good hygiene, including covering the face and mouth if coughing or sneezing and frequent hand washing.