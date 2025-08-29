Football filled Labor Day weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Whoever scheduled football to start on Labor Day weekend, GENIUS! It will be a nice weekend to enjoy both.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Friday Night Lights will kickoff with temperatures in the lower 80s. Temps drop to mid70s by halftime. Lower 70s by end of game. Parents, throw the muddy cleats into a bag and roll down the windows for some free A/C. Overnight lows will continue dropping into the middle 60s.

WEEKEND: COLLEGE FOOTBALL RETURNS! Across NE MS, temperatures will range anywhere from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Great conditions as the sun will be shining with a few passing clouds. There will be a VERY isolated chance for any afternoon showers. Lows hold in the middle 60s.

LABOR DAY MONDAY: Nobody should complain about a three day weekend, especially after days and days of football. High temperatures will be back in the upper 80s. There will an isolated to scattered rain chance, but nothing too crazy. So hit up the pool or throw a bar-be-que cookout and enjoy!