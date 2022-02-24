Former Booneville police officer will spend a year in federal prison

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Booneville police officer will spend more than a year in federal prison.

34-year-old Dustin Rambo pleaded guilty to four counts of depriving individuals of rights while acting under the color of the law as a law enforcement officer.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to a federal agent.

The Fulton man was sentenced to 16 months in jail and a year of probation.

Rambo stole money from people during traffic stops, searches, and arrests.

The FBI investigated the case.

The federal government does not release mugshots of suspects.