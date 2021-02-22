Former Columbus CFO, Milton Rawle, pleaded guilty and is going to jail

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The former Columbus Chief Financial Officer pleads guilty to taking money from the city and will go to jail.

Milton Rawle pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement in Lowndes County Circuit Court today.

Judge Lee Coleman sentenced Rawle to 20 years in prison.

The former city official also must repay more than 108 thousand dollars.

Columbus Chief Operations Officer David Armstrong gave a victim impact statement on behalf of the city.

State auditors accused Rawle of taking nearly 290,000 dollars from December 2016 and December 2018.

Prosecutors believe Rawle needs to serve time in prison and pay his debt to society.