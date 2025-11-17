Former Corinth teacher pleads guilty to child porn in federal court

CORINTH/ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Corinth teacher pleads guilty to a child pornography charge in Federal court.

Wilson Jones entered a guilty plea to one count of Possessing Child Pornography.

Jones was originally charged with two counts of Production of a Morphed Image of Child Pornography.

The activity was detected on November 19, 2024, by an app the Corinth School District uses to monitor school district computers. The videos were reportedly retrieved from Jones’ computer by the IT department.

Jones resigned from the district days later.

He was arrested in March of this year.

Jones will be sentenced on March 20, 2026, in the Federal Court in Aberdeen.

