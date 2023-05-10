Former Doc’s Toyota employee accused of embezzlement

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators released new information in the theft investigation from a car dealership.

Latisha Smith is a former employee at Doc’s Toyota.

Louisville police believed she took $250,000 from the business when it was located in Louisville.

The investigation goes back to at least 2020 and there could be more money involved.

Smith was also arrested in Philadelphia. There, she was accused of swindling $71,000.

Doc’s moved from Louisville to Neshoba County.

Smith’s current bond out of Winston County is $25,000.

She was fired from Doc’s on January 5.

