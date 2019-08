HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Former Houston Mayor Bill Smith has passed away..

From an early age public service was a theme in Smith’s life.

He served in the Navy during World War 2.

Smith was a member of the inaugural board of the CREATE Foundation, where he represented Chickasaw County for 23 years.

And he served as Mayor of Houston for 2 terms, from 1993 to 2003.

Bill Smith was 94.