Former Lowndes County dispatcher passes away

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Lowndes County E-911 Director and dispatcher has passed away.

Melanie McCoy lost her battle to an extended illness yesterday.

She answered 911 calls for two decades in Lowndes County, getting first responders to those who needed help.

In 2014, McCoy served as E-911 director for 9 months and returned to work as a dispatcher.

McCoy was one of the first dispatchers hired when Lowndes County created the E-911 agency.

She was well known throughout the county by police, fire, and EMS professionals.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be arranged.