Former Mayor Shares Insights Into Job As Tupelo Race Starts To Take Shape

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The race for Tupelo mayor could get crowded without an incumbent.

A lifelong resident of the All America City knows first hand about the demands and challenges the office brings.

When Jack Reed Junior ran for mayor in 2009 he won with 70 percent of the vote. Although he served only one term before devoting his full attention to the family business, Reed says the next mayor of Tupelo will face many challenges and opportunities.

“It’s a hard job, if you want to accomplish some things, you have got to really work at it,” Reed said.

Reed says hard work is vital, whether you are running a business or running a city government. Reed’s administration helped start initiatives that are still in place today, such as neighborhood revitalization, racial harmony, strong relations with public schools and more physical fitness opportunities.

Reed says it’s important for candidates to have a clear vision for Tupelo’s future.

“I’m not really interested in somebody making a lot of promises, more interested in what is their vision for Tupelo, and I’m looking for people who are for things, not against things, people who run because they are mad about something, that’s fine for the coffee club but that’s not going to move a city, or state or country ahead,” he said.

The former mayor also knows that criticism is part of the job and no elected official will ever have a one hundred percent approval rating. However, he says it is encouraging to hear from those who support a decision or a policy.

“You might get a little pat on the back at church, saying, good job on that Aquatic Center, 12 million dollar aquatic center, that’s a big deal but social media may have three or four people rip you, saying what a waste of money they thing is,” Reed said.

Reed also says it’s important for the mayor to promote unity by listening to everyone, from city council members, business owners and residents.

“Before the council and I got together I had them at my house for supper, said, what would make you a hero in your ward four years from now, in other words, what do you hope to accomplish in your vision that I can help you do, and then I told them, here are the things I’m looking for in the city,” he said.

When Reed ran for mayor, he compared it to applying for a job. The former mayor says candidates will have a chance to convince voters their qualifications and skills make them the right person for the job.

Candidates can start qualifying for the Mayor’s race in January. The election takes place in June.