LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Mississippi Department of Human Service employee in Lowndes County is indicted for food stamp fraud.

Deidra Norris is facing four counts of food stamp fraud.

- Advertisement -

Investigators accuse Norris of stealing and activating SNAP EBT cards from people who were in a drug rehab facility.

In a press release, DHS says Norris confessed to buying and selling multiple EBT cards.

If convicted, Norris faces up to 12 years in jail and ten thousand dollars.