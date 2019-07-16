Former MSU football coach Jackie Sherrill gets his day in court, 15 years later

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Jackie Sherrill’s lawsuit against the NCAA will be heard this week.
Many remember Jackie Sherrill as the longest-serving head football coach in Mississippi State University’s history.
He led the Bulldogs for 13 seasons with a total of 75 wins.
Monday, jury selection started in Sherrill’s case to fire back at the NCAA for rule violation accusations against him.
Sherill filed a complaint back in 2004 against Richard Johanningmeier, Mark Jones and the NCAA.
CBS’ affiliate WLBT3 attempted to speak with the attorneys representing all of those involved while they were leaving the courtroom, but they declined to comment.
A 3-year investigation found Sherrill was ultimately not guilty of any major violations he was accused of.
The 75-year-old is represented by Jim Waide and Rachel Waide, who will try to prove how the NCAA damaged his career.
The trial is set to begin Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. and could last up to one week.
