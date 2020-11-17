Former Northeast MS Community College employee indicted for embezzlement

BOONEVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – A former Northeast Mississippi Community College employee is accused of taking more than 57 thousand dollars.

Amy Haynie was recently indicted for embezzlement by a Prentiss County Grand Jury.

She was issued a demand letter for over 68,000 dollars, which includes interest and investigative costs.

Investigators accuse Haynie of taking money from a petty cash fund and from students as they paid various fees.

State Auditor Shad White believes the alleged scheme started in May 2016 and continued until this past February.

Bond for Haynie was set at 10,000 dollars.