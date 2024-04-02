Former Noxubee County Sheriff plans to plead guilty

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Former Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree plans to plead guilty to at least one federal charge.

Grassaree was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of bribery and one count of giving a false statement to an FBI agent in November 2022.

Court documents confirm Grassaree’s intent to change his plea.

A date in court has not been set for that cause.

The indictment came after a federal lawsuit where Grassaree and two other former deputies were accused of sexual acts.

The former inmate said she was given special privileges in exchange for sex or sexually graphic videos.

Former deputy Vance Phillips has already pleaded guilty to a federal bribery charge in the investigation.

Court documents do not say which charge or charges Grassaree is expected to plead guilty to.

