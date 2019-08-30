Former Oxford Police Officer Indicted On Capital Murder

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- On Friday, a Lafayette County Grand Jury handed down a Capital Murder indictment against Matthew Kinne in the death of 32-year-old Dominque Clayton.

The former Oxford Police Officer is accused of breaking into Clayton’s home and killing her on May 19th.

The family’s attorney, Carlos Moore, said the two had a romantic relationship, which he believes was the motive behind the shooting.

In May, Moore filed a notice on behalf of Clayton’s family seeking more than $5 million in damages from the city of Oxford.

The city still has not responded to the notice.

