Former Oxford police officer sentenced to life without parole

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Oxford police officer pleaded guilty today to murdering his girlfriend.

Matthew Kinne entered the plea in a New Albany courtroom this afternoon.

Kinne was charged with capital murder in the May 2019 death of 32-year-old Dominique Clayton.

Criminal defense attorney Tony Farese says by agreeing to the plea deal, prosecutors will take the death penalty off the table.

Although Kinne was married at the time, the investigation shows he was in a relationship with Clayton, including paying for a car and other personal items.

On the night of the shooting, Kinne admits he entered Clayton’s home in Oxford and shot her in the head as she slept.

He was arrested two days into the investigation and fired from the department.

Farese says the delay in this case and other criminal cases are because of a holdup on autopsy reports. The autopsy report from the State Crime Lab for this case was only released last month.

Kinne will serve life in prison without a chance of parole.