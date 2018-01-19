Former Parks Head Faces Criminal Charge

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Starkville men and a woman from Eupora are facing embezzlement charges.

Starkville Police say Herman Peters, Anthony Stevenson and Marion Watson, turned themselves in Thursday afternoon on felony warrants.

Peters is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Embezzlement..

Stevenson and Watson are charged with Embezzlement.

Peters is the former Starkville Parks and Recreation Director.

He was put on unpaid administrative leave back in December, after Mayor Lynn Spruill confirmed an internal investigation due to irregularities.

Aldermen fired Peters at the Board’s first meeting of the year.

All three are out of jail on $5,000

bonds.

It’s unclear if the three cases are related.

Their initial court appearance is set for February 26th..

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

