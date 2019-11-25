Former Pickens County sheriff sentenced for wire fraud, filing false tax returns

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A former Pickens County Sheriff was ordered to serve 18 months in prison.
David Abston was sentenced Monday morning in a Birmingham federal courtroom.
He pleaded guilty back in June to one count of wire fraud and filing false tax returns.
Prosecutors said Abston scammed a food bank and his church to get jail food at low cost and boost his income.
A state law, at the time, allowed sheriffs to pocket excess jail food funds.
Abston must pay $51,000 in restitution.
He was sheriff for over 30 years.