Former Starkville bank is becoming a hub for MSU innovation

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville bank is set to become the hub for business innovation in the region.

The Mississippi State University Research and Technology Corporation has started its renovation of the Cadence building on Main Street.

The corporation bought the building 2 years ago with plans to create the Downtown Innovation Hub.

The Hub will provide start-up businesses access to office space and other amenities that come with working in the downtown area. Tenants will also be close to cutting-edge research and development at Mississippi State.

It will also cater to companies that want to expand into the Starkville area.

The Hub joins the Idea Shop as the University expands its entrepreneurship efforts from campus into the city.