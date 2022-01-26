Former Starkville police officer sentenced after being indicted in 2018

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville police officer is sentenced after being found guilty of shooting a robbery suspect.

Gary Wheeler was indicted for aggravated assault in 2018.

The charge was reduced to a misdemeanor simple assault charge in circuit court.

Judge Lee Coleman sentenced Wheeler to no pay five hundred dollars. Wheeler will serve no jail time.

The state Attorney General’s office prosecuted the case.

Zyterrious Gandy was shot on June 3rd, 2017.

Wheeler was a responding officer to a robbery at the Sprint Mart at the corner of South Montgomery and Highway 12.

Gandy allegedly robbed the store and took off in a vehicle with officers in pursuit.

The chase ended on South Wedgewood but Gandy left the car and ran from officers.

Wheeler shot into Gandy’s vehicle.

Gandy was apparently shot several times before he was arrested.

Gandy was charged in connection to the robbery and pursuit last year.

Wheeler resigned from the Starkville and MSU police departments.