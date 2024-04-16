Former Winona Alderwoman sentenced on felony charge

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Winona Alderwoman was sentenced on her felony charge of simple assault on an officer conviction.

Sylvia Clark was ordered to serve three years of house arrest and two years probation.

Because the charge was a felony, she had to resign or vacate her seat.

You may recall that the incident, that led to the charges, happened last June during a board of aldermen meeting.

Clark was in an ongoing feud with some of the city’s parks and recreation employees.

The mayor had her removed from the meeting and that’s when she grabbed an officer’s groin area.

At the time, she was also charged with some other misdemeanors.

