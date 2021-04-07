Four County customers will benefit from upcoming broadband expansion

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Four County customers are set to benefit from broadband expansion in the area.

The money to expand is coming, in large part, from 35.5 million dollars in federal funds.

Brandon Presley, the Northern District Public Service Commissioner, and Four County leaders signed the documents that will move the funding toward helping more people in rural areas.

“This 35.5 million dollars will bring internet service to the most rural areas of North Mississippi, making sure we’re investing in our families, our workers, our communities,” said Brandon Presley, the Northern District Public Service Commissioner.

“It’s a great day for central Mississippi. It’s A great day for Noxubee County. And I want to thank the commissioner and Four County and fiber for having the vision to bring broadband to central Mississippi,” said Representative Carl L. Mickens, (D) House District 42.

Four County’s broadband program will include customers in Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Lowndes, and Clay counties.