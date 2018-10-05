Four Year Old Leukemia Patient’s Determination Inspires Teacher To Join In Battle To End Childhood Cancer

PONTOTOC, MISS. (WCBI) –

A local teacher is doing his part to help children battling cancer, while making drastic lifestyle changes for himself.

Whether she’s chasing a butterfly, playing checkers, or singing a song, four year old Lily Baker has lots of energy. But a year and a half ago, Lily wasn’t feeling well. After several tests, she was diagnosed with leukemia.

” Our lives were basically never the same again, started out very rough, she developed a blood clot in her left leg, pretty much almost lost her leg, almost lost her life, basically lived at St Jude, Ronald McDonald House , Tri Delta first three months,” said Lily’s Mother, Nichole Baker.

Baker says she has has watched as her daughter’s fight has inspired many, including Murray Collum. When the longtime family friend learned of Lily’s diagnosis, he prayed for her and found a way to use his newly discovered love of running to help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“It’s a blessing to know you’re impacting somebody’s life, raising funds for an organization that will break barriers in cancer research, we know where that money is going, see what it is doing,” Collum said.

Murray and Nichole formed “Team Lily” to raise money for the world renowned children’s hospital.

“This little personality here would not be alive if it were not for St Jude, that’s my reason,” Baker said.

Murray’s desire to help others has also had a positive impact on his health. Several years ago, he tipped the scales at 280 pounds and has shed about 100 pounds.

This weekend, Murray runs the Chicago Marathon. In December, he and Nichole will run the St Jude Half Marathon in Memphis.

In fact, more than 40 members of “Team Lily” will run the Memphis race. Lily will be in the crowd, giving runners high fives as they run through the campus. And don’t be surprised if she has her hair in a bun. She likes ballerinas, and when her hair grew back after cancer treatments, she wanted to wear it in a bun.

“When ballerinas wear them they look so beautiful,” Lily said.

Lily has about a year to go for her treatments, then she will celebrate with her family on a Disney Cruise.

Murray Collum will be representing “Team Lily” as he runs the Chicago Marathon this Sunday.