Free meat giveaway draws large response

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A partnership between the Family Resource Center and Molina Healthcare provided free meat to hundreds of people impacted by the shelter in place orders and other measures aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Response to the free meat giveaway was so great, the Family Resource Center had to set up two locations.

Vehicles lined up to fill out paperwork at FRC’s offices on Church Street.

The drive through giveaway was a couple of blocks away at the organization’s offices on Magazine Street.

“They’re getting ten pounds of chicken, bologna, hot dogs, hand sanitizer, the first 200 got a mask donated to us, by Blythe Cox drugstore in Booneville,” said Christi Webb of the FRC.

The meat giveaway was made possible through a partnership between the FRC and Molina healthcare. The company paid for the meat and helped with the distribution.

“There’s increased need across the board, whether it’s household supplies, food, people are hoarding things in the stores, so when you have a chance to give back, and we get our hands on some of the commodities and give back, it’s very helpful,” said Elnora Smith, of Molina Healthcare.

Gregory Payne Senior was one of the hundreds who came through the line for free meat. He was laid off because of the COVID-19 related shutdowns and was grateful for the help he has received from many sources.

“President Trump and Tate Reeves have done everything they can, I’m appreciative, and God bless all Mississippians, if you need food, please come down and get it, do not let your pride get in the way,” Payne said.

Molina Healthcare has planned more partnerships throughout the state, the Family Resource Center said they looked forward to partnering with Molina and others who wanted to lend a helping hand.

Last year the Family Research Center served 72,000 people in 42 counties across Mississippi.