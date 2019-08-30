Friends, Family And Law Enforcement Officers From Across Mississippi Pay Their Respects To Deputy Jeremy Voyles

HOUSTON, MISS. (WCBI) – A Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Investigator is laid to rest, two days after he was killed in an on duty car wreck.

WCBI’s Allie Martin was at the visitation and funeral service for Investigator Jeremy Voyles and has more on the legacy of the dad, husband and law enforcement officer.

Hours before the funeral service began, hundreds were lined up outside of Houston’s Parkway Baptist Church, to pay their respects to the family of Jeremy Voyles.

“We’re family, brothers and sisters in good and bad times,” said Chickasaw County EMA Director Linda Griffin.

Voyles, who was 33, was killed in a wreck Tuesday night while on duty. He was a passenger in a car driven by an agent with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

Throughout the city and county, black and blue ribbons are displayed, as a show of support for the law officer, who leaves behind a wife and two young daughters.

Law enforcement officers from across the state showed their support as they crowded into the church for the service.

Those who knew Voyles said he was a man of integrity, character and deep faith.

“Jeremy had a smile on his face everytime you saw him, he was a firm believer in Jesus Christ, a good mentor, he taught me a lot of things, he led me in a good path, to law enforcement, gave me a passion for this kind of work,” said Colton Birmingham, a firefighter with the Houston Fire Department.

“I spent thirty minutes at football game with him Friday night, Debbie and I were talking with him, until he had to go make some kids quit shooting powder on other kids at the game, but he knew what public service was,” said Jim Hood, a longtime family friend.

“Jeremy grew up in our church, but in 2010, Jeremy came to know Jesus as his personal savior. Jeremy’s life was changed, he became a new creation, like the word of God says we do, he got involved in church, became a deacon, served well as a deacon, worked in children’s program, youth, AWANA’s program and wound up in the sound room, working computer which leads us in worship, Jeremy was a big part in that and a big part in our church,” said Parkway Baptist Pastor Randy Rinehart, who preached Jeremy’s funeral.

Jeremy Voyles is leaving a legacy of faith, in fact, one of the gentlement in line for the visitation said he would get a text message every sunday from Jeremy, asking if he were taking his family to church. That gentleman says he will take his family to church this sunday and every sunday, in honor of his friend.

Voyles is the 28th officer nationwide to die in an on duty car wreck this year. His father is Houston Police Chief Billy Voyles.