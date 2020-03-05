From patrols to the classroom, LCSO taking part in mental health training

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Lowndes County Deputies are spending some time in the classroom. Deputies are learning how to be able to identify when a person may suffer from a type of mental illness. Thanks to a grant and a partnership with Mississippi State several classes are being taught over the last month.

Mental illness has been a growing issue nationwide. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says it’s something law enforcement officers have run into for years.

“We’re just now educating ourselves more on the needs of these individuals and deal with the problems we see,” said Sheriff Hawkins.

Thanks to a grant through the Mississippi Department of Human Services, a group from Mississippi State University is hosting the training for area agencies like the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. The training seminar shown here is a youth mental health first aid training.

“Listen to the person, listen non-judgmentally, assess their risk for suicide or self harm, to be able to give reassurance and advice..those are some of the action steps in the youth mental health first aid program,” said Alisha Hardman who’s an assistant professor and Extension Specialist in Family Life at MSU.

Hardman says often times there’s a stigma surrounding mental health and that people are scared to ask questions.

“We feel like we don’t know what to say or we’re afraid we’re going to make something worse. Youth mental health first aid really equips us with those tools. You don’t have to be a professional, you can intervene, you can help someone who is struggling with a mental health problem,” said Hardman.

Sheriff Hawkins says he wants his department to be able to identify the signs so they know what help to offer a person.

“When we arrive on scene, we’ll know how to be better equipped to handle these people and de-escalate situations as they occur and so we can better treat people who these problems,” said Sheriff Hawkins.

“The more that we can get people to recognize that it is common, there is hope, there is healing from mental health problems,” said Hardman.