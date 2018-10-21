Frost Expected Monday Morning

Frost Advisory in effect for areas north of US-82 and east of I-55 Monday morning until 9 AM.

Sunday Night: Temperatures tumble into the mid 30s. With calm winds and clear skies, we’ll be in a perfect set-up to see frost area-wide, perhaps a bit early this season.

Monday: A chilly start to the day will give way to mid to upper 60s in the afternoon with lots of sunshine and light winds. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Upper 60 and low 70s with more sun than clouds. Lows in the 40s.

Wednesday: Dry during the day with a mix of sun and clouds. Look for highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. A few showers will try to work their way in late Wednesday Night, particularly the closer to I-20 and Jackson you are.

Thursday: Looks like a dreary day with plenty of clouds and scattered to numerous showers. The best chance for rain will be in the Golden Triangle and West Alabama, but can’t rule out showers as far north as the Tennessee border. Highs in the low to mid 60s, with lows near 50.

Friday: A few AM showers can be expected as the coastal low slides to the east. That’ll give way to cooler conditions with a mix of sun and clouds by Friday evening. Things will be dry by Friday Night football. Look for highs in the 60s with lows in the upper 40s.

Weekend: Another round of isolated to scattered showers is expected through Sunday as a clipper system slides in from the north and west. We’ll keep temperatures in the 60s with lows in the 40s, but things could trend cooler if a stronger front materializes. We’ll keep monitoring.

