Fulton Man Killed in Alabama Auto Accident

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A Thursday afternoon crash in Alabama claims the life of a Mississippi man.

Around 3:45 P.M. Alabama State Troopers responded to an accident on I – 22 in Marion County, about 2 miles East of Winfield..

According to troopers, A Ford van driven by Lilbren Ray Higginbottom of Fulton ran off the road, hit a guardrail, and overturned.

Higginbottom was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Alabama Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident.