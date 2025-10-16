Future police officers get close to completing basic training

“It was hard starting out, we had some issues, we worked through them as a team, though, and now we are leaps and bounds ahead of where we were,” said Alex Rogers, one of thirty cadets in Class B 80. In the past eleven weeks, they have learned about firearms safety, driving techniques, constitutional law, report writing, and other aspects of police work.

Dan McKinney is the director of the academy. He said training future officers and offering specialized classes for current officers is a vital part of the academy’s mission.

There have been several improvements in the past year, including a moving target system and the construction of a shoot house, which helps officers train for active shooter scenarios and other emergencies.

“Our shoothouse has removable walls; we can do entries for SWAT, even patrolmen, and SROs. SROs are some of the most important to know how to enter a room and keep everyone safe,” Director McKinney said.

McKinney and the instructors train the cadets hard and encourage the future officers to never stop training.