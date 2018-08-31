Gearing Up For The First Bulldog Faceoff

STARKVILLE, Miss.(WCBI) – Bulldog fans are pouring on to Mississippi State’s Campus in preparation for the first game of the season.

It’s finally here, the much awaited first game of the season, where bulldog fans from all over get to see what the new team and new coaching staff are made of. But before the clash on the gridiron, there are just a few things fans need to know.

- Advertisement -

With a new season come new rules.

“We’re doing metal detectors. Safety is of a number one priority for our fans. We’re going to make it where, we need fans to enter early. That’s a big part of this game day,”said Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director Leah Beasley.

“The clear bag policy is still in place. With the metal detector, the slowest part will still be the bag check. If you have no bag with you, that will speed things along quite a bit,”said Mississippi State Police Chief Vance Rice.

An estimated 63,000 fans will pack the stadium Saturday night. Beasley says her department has been working around the clock to make the game one to remember.

“We have almost tripled our handicap access parking. We are providing buses and shuttles for those folks to get right up close to the stadium. So it’s very easy for them to enter the stadium. All of our concessions have been discounted and it’s only to make the fan experience better. I’m talking hot dogs, Polk’s hot dogs, Coke products, more kiosks, more credit card terminals,”said Beasley.

Rice says fans should have a game plan for arriving to campus on game day.

“The South Side of campus, the roads aren’t designed with 4 lanes like the North side has. Before and after the game the South side is generally a little busier, a little more congested. I do ask that you try and plan your parking ahead of time. Enter campus on the side where you’re going to park. Many of the through traffic lanes are blocked off, especially around the stadium. The stadium sits in the right middle of the campus. That cuts off all the main roads around the stadium they’re not going to be able to drive from north to South,”said Rice.

All agree the campus energy is growing as the MSU Bulldogs prepare to take the field.

“All of our departments on campus are scrambling around to make sure that all of our fans are first, safe and to have a good time while they’re coming on campus,”said Beasley.

“With Coach Moorhead in place and a lot of seniors coming back, MSU looks to have a great season this year, so there’s just a lot of excitement about it,”said Rice.

There will be a total of 65 medal detectors at the game. For updates before and after the game on road and parking status follow The MSU Police Twitter page: @msstatepd