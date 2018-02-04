George County Inmate On The Run

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A George County inmate with ties to the Golden Triangle remains on the run tonight.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections says 37-year-old Eugene Robinson escaped from the George County Regional Facility on Saturday night.

- Advertisement -

MDOC says he stole a truck from an officer at George County Corrections Facility in Lucedale, Mississippi.

The stolen truck is described as a champagne color 2000 GMC Sonomo.

The license plate number is GR7 315.

Robison has been in prison since 2003 and is serving thirty years.

He is convicted of armed robbery in Choctaw County and burglary in Oktibbeha County.

If you have any information you’re asked to call 662-745-6611.