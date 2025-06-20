Get ready for hot conditions ahead!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Although widespread rain chances drop this weekend, the heat will most certainly crank up a notch with highs approaching the mid 90s!

TONIGHT: Showers and storms will faded away after sunset leaving us with mostly clear conditions. Lows will drop to 72.

SATURDAY: With hot and humid conditions continuing the build in, a heat advisory has been issued covering all of our viewing area until 7:00 pm due to feel like temperatures in the afternoon exceeding 105! Look for partly cloudy skies and isolated showers and storms during the afternoon hours with highs near 93.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: This hot weather pattern will not only be sticking with us this weekend, but also for much of next week! With temperatures approaching the mid 90s and feel like temperatures at 100+ make sure to stay hydrated, take breaks indoors, and take care of your pets, family, and neighbors!

-Michael Sokell