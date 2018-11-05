Getting prepared for severe weather.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- When many of us think about severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, we think of the spring, but the skies can also turn deadly in the Fall, especially in October and November.

During November our thoughts are often focused on Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Sweet Potato Pie, but making an Emergency Weather Plan part of your fall “to do” list can make all the difference for you and your family.

“We have facilities like this to hopefully alleviate that getting caught by surprise and if we’re here people have a safe place to go,” said Chad O’Brian.

Many schools around Mississippi are now home to community storm shelters..

“We have seating for over 800 but now when you’re talking about catastrophic weather events you can put quite a few people in here depending on how bad the weather is and how many people need to get in it would easily hold well over 1000,” said O’Brian.

The shelters open ahead of time when there is a chance of severe weather.

“Any family members and you don’t have to be a citizen of Smithville that’s another question that people ask a lot do I have to live in Smithville to use it and the answer is no you can be from anywhere and they are allowed to bring pets but they are required by FEMA regulations to be in a cage if they bring a dog or cat anything like that they just simply have to be in a cage,” said O’Brian.

Not all shelters accept pets. But there are some steps you can take to try to keep your fur baby safe.

“Well if they have to leave and evacuate to a shelter they really need to leave their pets inside an interior room like a bathroom and just keep the door shut,” said Donna Sanderson.

Most areas have Weather Sirens, but that shouldn’t be your primary warning.

“You need multiple ways you could have the code red system you could have the NOAA radio because you cannot rely on your TV because of power outages,” said Sanderson

And remember when the warnings go off it’s time to put your plan into action.

“Everyone needs a storm shelter handy that they can get to fast or at least know where ones at. You need to find your shelter before a storm hits,” said Sanderson.

If you aren’t sure were your closest shelter is you can check here.