Getting warmer

SUMMARY: Our weather is going to be pretty quiet through Sunday. Better chances of scattered showers and storms will return next Monday & Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Calm wind.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Just a slight chance of a stray shower. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and mild. Lows in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Summer officially begins at 4:44 p.m. CDT.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and more humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s. A 20% chance of a few storms during the heating of the day.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Scattered summer storms are more likely Monday & Tuesday with the chance of rain 40-60%. Highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s with muggy lows in the low 70s.

