Getting warmer

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warming trend is happening. Afternoon highs and overnight lows will keep getting a bit warmer each day.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few passing clouds will be possible. Patchy fog is likely across the corner. Make sure to slow down and have headlights turned on, if driving through those conditions. Temperatures tonight will be slightly warmer, dropping into the middle 40s.

THURSDAY: Lots of sun and passing clouds throughout the day. Temperatures in the afternoon will be in the low to middle 70s across NE MS and western AL. Continuing to warm the overnight lows, dropping into the upper 40s going into the end of the week.

FRIDAY: Afternoon highs will be a few degrees warmer, expected to reach the upper 70s! Sun will continue to shine, with a partly cloudy sky. Though clouds will be expected, conditions should remain dry for football. Lows temperatures will fall into the lower 50s, thanks to some of the additional clouds holding some of the warmth in from the day.