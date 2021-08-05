BOONEVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – A giant cross is raised in Northeast Mississippi.

The cross-raising ceremony was a celebration.

When fundraising began for the cross-project in Prentiss County last September, Deryl Saylors had no idea how long it would take to raise the money.

“We didn’t have a clue, we thought it would take a year or more, people just came together, and great support, broad support for this project,” Saylors said.

Within six months,$240,000 had been raised from individuals, churches, civic groups, and local businesses.

“From a matter of a handful of change to ten thousand or more dollars at a time, people of Prentiss County and even people from other states have been generous in donating this money and contractor told us out of all crosses built here in Mississippi, we raised money quicker than any of the rest of them,” said Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar, who was on the Cross Project Committee.

This makes the seventh, 120-foot cross Mike Rozier has put up in Mississippi. As a Christian businessman, Rozier sees these projects as his ministry.

“I’ve had people ask me almost on every cross, ‘That’s a lot of money to spend on a cross just for people to drive by and look at, I tell them, yes it is, we need to spend that money on other things to further the Kingdom of God also, but if one person drives down Highway 45 and looks at this cross and thinks about what Jesus did for him, and he has a conversion moment, it’s worth every penny,” Rozier said.

State Representative Tracy Arnold is also a pastor and says the cross is an enduring symbol of hope.

“Today is a great day for Booneville and Prentiss County, real excited about raising of the cross to bring glory and honor to God, and by the way, we need the Lord in our world today like never before,” Arnold said.

There will soon be more crosses along Northeast Mississippi highways. Mike Rozier says a cross should be erected in Tippah County within the next five to six weeks and cross projects are also planned for Monroe and Oktibbeha counties.

Rozier’s company doesn’t make any profit on the cross projects, and he says many of the vendors discounted their products and services for the project.