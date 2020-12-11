VARDAMAN, MISS. (WCBI) – A Go Fund Me Page has raised more than 20 thousand dollars for medical and funeral expenses for the Montero family.

That ‘Go Fund Me’ page was set up by Maddie Terrell, a sophomore at Vardaman High School. Terrell is friends with the uncle of seven year old Valeria Montero and she wanted to do something to help the family during this unexpected tragedy.

- Advertisement -

In fact, Maddie says the community rallied around her family this past summer, when her Dad passed away. She knows first hand how the community helps those who are hurting.

“I just think it’s so awful that such a young life was lost and the family will have a hard time with medical bills, funeral expenses, and I think it was my time to show I can help the community and that family, all you can ask for is to pray and keeping the family in your prayers and hoping they can get over this one day, because it’s so hard to lose a loved one like that, especially at such a young age,” Terrell said.

So far, the Go Fund Me page for the Montero Family has raised more than 25 thousand dollars. You can find that page by searching on Go Fund Me for the “Montero Family Tragedy” page.