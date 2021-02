LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – GTR Homeless Coalition has opened a warming shelter Sunday, February 14th at 7 p.m.

The location is 2219 Main Street next to the Salvation Army.

The Coalition is currently taking donations.

Needed donations: space heaters, clean blankets/pillows, bottled water/bottled drinks, hot dogs, hamburgers, etc., and individually wrapped snacks.

Donations can be dropped off as early as noon on Sunday.