Golden Triangle Regional Airport starts program to keep travelers healthy and safe

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Business owners want business travelers to feel safe in the Golden Triangle during a pandemic.

80 percent of the people that get off a plane at the Golden Triangle Regional Airport are business travelers.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, that number has nosedived.

Now, the airport, Delta Air Lines, car rental businesses, restaurants, and hotels have created Mississippi’s Trusted Triangle coalition.

Their goal is to make sure travelers know their health and safety is a top priority.

They meet or exceed all CDC guidelines and state mandates for COVID-19.

“We want the traveler coming into the Golden Triangle to feel comfortable from the minute they get on the airplane until they get off the airport, get a rental car, go to the hotel, go to the restaurants,” said Mike Hainsey, GTRA Executive Director. “To know that each one of the merchants in our Trusted Triangle program has a written and enforced Covid protocol to keep the traveler safe. ”

Businesses that make up the group have locations in Columbus, Starkville, and Tupelo.