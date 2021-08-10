Golden Triangle schools recognized for dedication to reading

COLUMBUS, miss. (WCBI)- Two schools in the Golden Triangle are being recognized by the Mississippi Department of Education for their dedication to reading literacy.

Henderson Ward Steward Elementary and Franklin Academy are two of seven programs in the state to be designated as Mississippi’s first Science of Reading Schools.

The award highlights each school’s effort to train teachers in “the science of reading,” while installing the best practices in their classrooms.

“Our teachers learn the true meaning of teaching reading which is more than reading fluency and reading comprehension,” said Principal of HWS Julie Faucher. “It’s decoding, background knowledge, and a lot of the important tools for reading.”

“We are very proud of the initiative, the award, the accomplishment of our teachers, the leadership team of Franklin, and for the work that is being done for the science of reading,” said CMSD superintendent, Dr. Cherie Labat.

Representatives from the department of education during a special presentation at Henderson-Ward Elementary, honoring both HWS and Franklin Academy for their dedication to the science of reading.