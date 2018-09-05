Gordon debris cleanup

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- City workers in Columbus are taking a proactive approach to cleanup.

They were out earlier today making sure the gutters are clean and streets are clear of debris.

Part of their job is to keep roads safe and they are doing just that by being one step ahead.

The city of Columbus has been under a flash flood watch, but with the help of their 11 man team the flood percentage has gone down.

“We come out clean the drains, clean the inlet, make sure the water can flow through the drains so the street don’t get flooded and stopped up. So we keep streets clean and clear with heavy debris, pick up leaves, limbs, tree branches, keep everything clean and the gutters and in the drains,” says Timmy Hodges.

The heavy rains are going to continue over the weekend so if you see large puddles on the road be sure to slow down while driving or you can call Columbus Public Works for assistance.