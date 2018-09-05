Gordon’s Remnants Bring Rain To Area.

TODAY: Gordon will bring some much needed rain to parts of our area today. Overcast skies with tropical downpours through the day. The best chance of seeing meaningful rainfall will be southwest of the I-22 Corridor, with generally more rain the further southwest you go. High temperatures top out in the low to mid 80s today thanks to the additional cloud cover and rain. In some of Gordon’s outer bands, a few downpours could have gusty winds in excess of 30 mph and an isolated spin-up tornado is not totally out of the question. Overnight, most spots start to dry out, but a few lingering showers may stick around tonight.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms likely Thursday, with high temperatures back into the upper 80s. Rain chances drop some from Wednesday as Gordon will be exiting our area. A few isolated lingering showers possible overnight. Lows in the low 70s.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY-TUESDAY: As Gordon fades away to our northwest, our weather remains in a wetter pattern, with scattered showers and storms sticking in the forecast through the end of this week into the start of next week. High temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s, with overnight lows in the low 70s.