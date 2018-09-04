Gordon’s Remnants Wednesday

TUESDAY NIGHT: Sct’d showers and storms will fade away during the evening hours once the sun goes down. Lows will be in the low 70s with southeasterly breezes continuing between 5 and 10 mph. Some rain may return from the south by sunrise in relation to Gordon.

WEDNESDAY: The remnants of Gordon will impact our area but the extent of will be based on where the circulation center ends up. The chance of rain is 60% with the lightest amounts northeast of Tupelo and heaviest amounts southwest of the Golden Triangle. Total rainfall by Thursday may range from 1/4″ NE to 1-3″+ SW. Wind gusts during the day Wednesday may surpass 30 mph at times with sustained winds 10-20 mph. There is a low end threat of a brief tornado or two as well. Look for highs in the low to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Lingering showers are possible. Lows will be in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms will continue around the region but the chance of rain drops a bit to 40%. We still can’t rule out an isolated tornado or a gusty storm due to the remnants of Gordon in the region. Highs should be back into the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: A warm and steamy late summer weather pattern continues. Highs each day will be in the low 90s with lows in the 70s. The chance of a shower or storm is 30%.

