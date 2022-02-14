Gorgeous start to week, severe storms possible Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The work week begins with sunshine and comfortable conditions. The weather turns active Thursday with severe storms possible.

MONDAY: High pressure gives us near perfection weather today. Expect full sun with highs near 60 degrees in the afternoon.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer as high pressure begins to slide eastward. This will allow for gradual moisture return to become established, and this will be important to Thursday’s developing severe weather threat. A few showers could develop late Wednesday, but most places will stay dry.

THURSDAY: Widespread showers and storms are likely during the day as a strong front moves through the region. Given the expected atmospheric parameters, strong to severe storms are certainly possible. In particular, the magnitude of the wind shear suggests a potential significant threat. Questions remain regarding the exact storm mode and the northern extent of the most unstable air, but suffice to stay the entire region will need to be weather aware all day. Right now, all rain and storms look to end before sunset.

FRIDAY: Clouds will gradually clear up behind Thursday’s front, but temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees.

WEEKEND: With incoming high pressure, sunshine will return with more seasonable conditions. Highs will be near 60 degrees both days with lows near freezing.