Gov. Bryant keeps guardsmen at the border, despite Black Caucus request

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Phil Bryant says a call for him to bring home some Mississippi National Guard troops is nothing more than “political grandstanding.”

The state’s Legislative Black Caucus sent the two-term Republican governor a letter urging him to recall the troops.

Last month, 25 guard members from a Tupelo based unit were sent to help patrol the Mexican border.

The lawmakers that sent Bryant the letter say the pause in President Donald Trump’s policy concerning family separation is not enough.

Bryant says the guard’s critical mission should continue.