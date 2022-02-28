Gov. Reeves takes on Chairman position for Tenn Tom Waterway Development Auth.

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves will be taking on a new role this year.

The Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority has elected Governor Reeves to serve as Chairman for 2022.

The Development Authority promotes the development of the waterway and its economic and trade potential.

It helps attract business development along the waterway.

The Authority is made up of the four governors of the states through which the Tenn-Tom runs, Mississippi, Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee, and five members from each state appointed by the governor.